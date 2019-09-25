A big play at the right time can change the direction for the team, or it can lead to disappointment.
Unfortunately, the latter applied for the Pelicans, who had to settle for a 21-13 loss after they missed an opportunity to take the Wildcats into overtime.
The Pelicans mounted a productive drive late in the game and edged into Wildcat territory when Livonia senior Delvontae Victorian intercepted Jacoby Howard’s pass with less than a minute left in the game.
“It was the same story as last week,” a frustrated Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said after the game. “We had a lot of missed opportunities against Donaldsonville, and we had a lot of them tonight against Livonia.
“Livonia’s a good team, but we would’ve had a much better chance to win this one had we eliminated a few mistakes,” he said.
Howard completed eight of 14 passes for 104 yards for PAHS.
Port Allen trailed 7-0 at halftime after they held back Livonia in the second quarter, but senior Edward Wilson’s 14-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats on notice. A missed extra point prevented a tie.
Livonia wasted no time widening the gap against the Pelicans when Jaren DeRogers returned a kickoff 63 yards to put the Wildcats ahead 14-6.
The deficit widened for the Pelicans when Victorian scored on a 22-yard pass completion from quarterback Avery Walker. Walker completed 12 of 19 passes for 187 for the Wildcats, who improved to 2-1.
