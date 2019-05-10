Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.