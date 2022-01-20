Christopher Murphy set out to make big leaps in collegiate track when he landed a scholarship from University of New Orleans.
The 2021 Port Allen High School graduate wasted no time making his presence known when he placed in two events during indoor track and field competition Friday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Murphy led the pack in the men’s long jump with a leap of 6.86 meters. He outdistanced Chris Tucker of Nicholls State (6.74), Wjuantereuas Rodrigue of Southeastern Louisiana University (6.66) and Damon Herod (6.65).
Murphy came one-tenth of a second from a first-place finish in prelims for the 60-meter dash.
It marked the first time he ever competed in a 60-meter dash.
“I was kind of nervous because it was my first meet and it’s a big jump from high school to collegiate level,” he said. “In college, you learn more about the sport with more concentration on the fine points of the competition.”
Brian Johnson is head coach of the program.
Murphy and his teammates will travel this weekend to College Station, Texas for competition at Texas A&M.
He is the son of Chris and Quinn Murphy and brother of current PAHS track/powerlifting competitor Raven Murphy.
