The Port Allen Pelicans hope to add a little something extra to the traditional festivities that come with the upcoming homecoming game Friday night.
PAHS wants to give their fans a chance to see their first win of the season when they entertain New Orleans-based Cohen College Prep in non-district action at Guy Otwell Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Aside from pageantry of the 2019 homecoming court, the Pelicans hope to reverse their fortunes after a 0-3 start. The Pels started the season with a loss in overtime to archrival Brusly and struggled in a 20-0 loss to Donaldsonville.
Last Friday, PAHS fought to force Livonia into overtime, but came up short 21-13 on the road last week.
“Cohen is a good team, but right now what we need to do is focus on ourselves and concentrate on getting better and better each week,” head coach Don Gibson said. “We’ve had some good moments along the way, but we’ve had some missed opportunities that have cost us victories.
“We can’t settle on what we did the previous week,” Gibson said. “We have to get better by the week.”
Cohen has struggled this season, most recently in a 50-0 loss to Northlake Christian. The Green Hornets fell 39-6 in Week 2 action at Springfield and came up short 12-8 in Week 1 action against Livingston Christian Academy.
Head coach Ben Powell is in his fourth year at the helm of the program, which finished 4-5 last season and 6-5 in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.