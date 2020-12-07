Revenge is a dish best served cold and Port Allen served up a helping Friday in the chilly weather conditions.
Port Allen (6-2) jumped out to a 22-6 lead and held on for a 22-20 win over defending champion Ferriday Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Friday’s win provided a bit of payback after Ferriday eliminated Port Allen in the second round last season. Port Allen advances to the quarterfinals for the second time in school history.
A slow start, turnovers and penalties created trouble for the defending state champion Trojans.
Port Allen quarterback Jacoby Howard ran for a 55-yard touchdown on the second play of the game that got the Pelicans started early.
Stephen Springer intercepted a Ferriday pass and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown, which put the Pelicans up 22-6 at the half.
Ferriday scored once in the third quarter and again early in the fourth quarter, which brought the Trojans to within 2 points of the Pelicans 22-20.
The Trojan comeback stalled with four second-half holding calls and five total turnovers.
With Ferriday looking to score and take the lead, Jeremiah Dehon intercepted a pass with 2:37 left in the game that helped seal the win.
Port Allen advances to the quarterfinals and will travel to face the Mangham Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.