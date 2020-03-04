Dominance has defined the season for the Port Allen girls’ powerlifting team, and state championship contention gave the Lady Pelicans no reason to abandon that game plan Saturday.
The Lady Pelicans tallied 58 points to win the LHSAA East Regional Meet at Woodlawn High School.
PAHS hopes the dominance will continue when the Lady Pelicans head to Monroe for the LHSAA State Powerlifting Championship meet March 27 and 28 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, on the campus of University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Success on the state level hinges on the Lady Pelicans maintaining the consistency that has led them to top finishes throughout the season, Coach Brian Bizette said.
The squad consists mainly of freshmen and sophomores, but they operate beyond their level of experience, he said.
“These girls are driven and being able to spend more time in the weight room this year has allowed me to prepare them for the events to come,” Bizette said. “They’re self-motivated and they jell very well … no bickering, and just a positive culture. It’s a unique situation, and one of the strongest teams I’ve ever coached.”
In the regional tournament at Woodlawn High School, Makayla Patterson was named Outstanding Regional Lifter, after a total lift of 875 lbs. in the 198-lb. division.
Other first-place competitors included Destiny Winfield, Raven Murphy (624 lbs. in the 123-lb. division), Trinity Harrison (555 lbs. in the 114-lb. division) and Sulma Camaja (535 lbs. in the 105-lb. division).
Second place finishes were Alexis Alford (775 lbs. in the 148-lb. division and Summer Frank (855 in the 220-lb. division). Neavha Ibe placed third (770 in the 220-lb. division) and Brailyn Amond took sixth (660 in the 165-lb. division).
