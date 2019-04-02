A large crop of 4A and 5A schools made it tough for the much smaller Port Allen track program, but the Pelicans still managed respectable showings at the Alan Brown Invitational March 28 at Broadmoor High School.
The boys tallied 52 points for a fifth place among 18 teams at the event, while the girls notched 26 points to finish ninth among 14 squads.
Traveon Scott once again dominated the boys events. He placed first in the shot put competition (47-9) and discus throw (149-6).
Other Pelicans flourished in the field events. Myles Hopkins notched second in the long jump (20-9), Jordan Antoine was second in the javelin (148-8) and, Chris Murphy claimed third in the triple jump (41-0).
The Lady Pelicans had only two Top 3 showings in their competition.
Raven Murphy, younger sister of Chris Murphy, had a 5-0 toss in the pole vault for third place, while teammate Emily Nichols placed third in the shot put competition (34-3).
“I thought we all did well overall, even with the competition we had,” girls coach Brian Bizette said. “When you’re going against some schools with well over a thousand kids, they have a lot more to choose from, but we worked hard, and our program is coming along. We’re more competitive now than we had been in the past against bigger schools.”
The Pelicans return to Broadmoor High School today (April 4) for action in the Greater Baton Rouge Relays. Action begins at 3:30 p.m.
PAHS hosts the Westside Relays on April 11 and battles for the district championship the following week.
Here are the totals for the boys and girls teams at the event:
Boys1, Broadmoor, 99. 2, Glen Oaks, 73. 3, Baker, 70. 4, Woodlawn, 60.5. 5, Port Allen, 52.5. 6, Church Academy, 37. 7, Northeast, 36. 8, Southern Lab, 33. 9, Jehovah-Jireh, 28. 10, Lee, 23. 11, Belaire, 17. 12, East St. John, 16. 13, Runnels, 14. 14, Madison Prep, 12. 15, Baton Rouge, 6. 15, Tara, 6. 17, East Ascension, 4. 18, Central, 2.
Girls: 1, Baton Rouge, 149. 2, Lee, 84. 3, Broadmoor, 56. 4, East St. John, 55. 4, Tara, 55. 6, Glen Oaks, 34. 7, Runnels, 32. 8, Woodlawn, 30. 9, Port Allen, 26. 10, Central, 20. 11, McDonogh 35, 15. 12, Northeast, 8. 13, Church Academy, 5. 14, Belaire, 3. 14, McKinley, 3.
