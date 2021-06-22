Port Allen’s defense was key in two blowout victories Monday in summer league action at the Pels nest.
Port Allen stifled Plaquemine on the way to a 56-29 victory in the team’s first game of the day and followed that up with a wire-to-wire 72-38 win over Istrouma in the last game of the day.
“I thought we did a better job today of guarding,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “I think we defended really well. I thought we also did a better job of rebounding. We have to keep taking strides. We have to keep getting better at that. We have to keep improving on sharing the basketball like we been doing, which I think is one of the things we’ve done best. We just have to keep chipping at it day by day.”
In the game against Istrouma, Port Allen jumped out to a double-digit lead quickly following Jordan Brooks’ 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 15-5 lead less than six minutes in the first half.
On the ensuing Istrouma possession, Port Allen got a steal that resulted in a Jeremiah Dehon layup that extended the lead to 17-5.
Istrouma made a couple of 3-pointers in the first half, but still trailed 35-17 at halftime.
The Pelicans started the second half on a 22-6 run to take a 57-23 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Monday’s pair of wins make it six straight for Port Allen. The Pelicans defeated Belaire last week at Broadmoor before going 3-0 at the NISH team camp last Friday.
“This is going to be a fun group,” Jackson said. “Our guys have that championship DNA, so we want to build off that and continue to elevate. We want to continue to develop our guys skill level and build our team chemistry.”
