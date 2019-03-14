Four Port Allen boys powerlifters aim to become state champions on Saturday.
The quartet is nearly three weeks removed from earning Top 3 finishes at the regional meet in Denham Springs.
Colby Credeur (165-pound division), Brydrick Fields (114), Trevonte Shepherd (220) and Thomas Shepherd (242) are all vying to become state champions.
The preparation for Alexandria has put the focus on technique, according to Port Allen head coach Antoine Washington.
"We went back to regular working out, focusing on technique," he said. "It's about using proper technique and focusing on not letting it get to the point where they're lifting too heavy."
The boys' powerlifting program is in its second year since its return from a several year hiatus. However, Washington said the lifters know what to expect on such a big stage.
"That's something we discussed at the beginning of the year," he said. "We looked at last year's guys and what they lifted to kind of get an idea of where we need to be. The kids have a pretty good gauge of where they need to be. I'm just looking for the guys to compete."
The 2018-19 school year has been good to Port Allen athletics with several sports flourishing and etching new accomplishments in the school's history books.
Washington said it's great to be a part of it all.
"It's exciting," he said. "You always want every sport to do well. It kind of leaves you feeling like you don't wanna be the ones who drop the baton."
