The Port Allen girls powerlifting team hopes a trip to Denham Springs will lead them in the right direction to complete a job they could not finish last season.
The Lady Pelicans will compete in the East Regional competition Friday at Denham Springs High School. The event begins at 4 p.m.
The performance at the Woodlawn meet in January gives head coach Brian Bizette confidence that his team will accomplish that mission this season.
“Numbers are peaking at the right time, and it looks like their weight is good for their meet and the attitudes ready,” he said. “I don’t want to jinx it, but I think we’ll show well at this meet and be ready for state.”
Prospective leaders in the meet include team captains Alexis Alford, a junior in the 165-pound. division, along with senior Summer Frank, a dominant force in the super heavyweight category.
Junior Raven Murphy (123), who won the Outstanding Lifter Award at the Woodlawn Meet, could also play a major role in the event, he said.
Other prospective leaders include sophomore Kierra Talley, a super heavyweight who tallied almost 900 on three lifts, with her best showings in the squat and bench press. He expects her to squat-lift 370 pounds. and bench 225.
Bizette also sees great promise from junior Jacelyn Zito, a newcomer who will likely score in the Top 3 in regionals and Top 4 in state in the 198-pound. division.
Additional prospects include Ally Thompson (114), Jalynn Netters (132), Tay-Ja Jefferson (132), Isabella Newchurch (148).
The season will culminate with the state meet, set for March 19 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, on the campus of UL-Monroe.
While the Lady Pelicans will figure as a top contender, plenty of obstacles will loom in the quest for the state title, particularly from Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul II.
“We’re the target, and nobody likes a team that wins all the time” Bizette said. “There’s always someone trying to beat you and I tell the girls to be prepared for it.
“If we lose, we’ll lose fair and square, but we’ll put up a dog fight,” he said. “We will fight until the end”
