The Port Allen soccer team is making strides in its second year of existence.
After wins last week over Catholic Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana, Port Allen extended its winning streak to three straight wins after a 4-0 victory over Pointe Coupee Monday night at home.
Aldrin Lopez, Vladimir Garcia and Kurdavion Williams scored first-half goals to give Port Allen a 3-0 lead at halftime. Byron Tista scored the final goal in the second half.
Port Allen defeated Pointe Coupee 7-1 in the first matchup. Last season the Pelican soccer program went through the growing pains that a new program typically experiences.
"Last year we were just looking for kids who were interested," said John Williams, who is one of the soccer coaches and is the athletic director at PAHS. "The sport is new and its still growing. We're still fighting that battle, but winning helps."
Williams said the goals for this season include growing the program's numbers and building a winning culture.
"We're still moving slow and understanding that it takes time," Williams said. "We're trying to build a winning culture and build a good foundation. We want the program to live beyond two years."
A big boost to the soccer program was the addition of coach Ahmed Hassan, according to Williams. Hassan has been a big reason for the Pelicans' 3-1 start to the year, with the lone loss coming against 5A Central.
"He's an excellent coach," Williams said. "He knows a lot of soccer. The skills he's teaching the kids are excellent. He's patient with them."
Port Allen's next game is at home against Livonia scheduled for Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.
"We just want people to come out and support the program," Williams said.
