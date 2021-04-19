Port Allen softball saw its season end in less-than-stellar fashion but the future could be brighter for the program, according head coach Kim Cox.
The Lady Pelicans finished the season with a 21-3 loss at home to Slaughter Community Charter Thursday. The loss put Port Allen at 0-12 for the year.
Slaughter scored eight runs in the third inning and six in the fifth that put the game out of reach.
Port Allen’s first run came in the second inning on T’anna Jefferson’s single that drove in Asia Williams-Delone, who reached base on a fielder’s choice earlier in the frame.
Brailyn Amond sent a double to center field that scored a run in the third inning. Port Allen’s final run of the year came on Williams-Delone’s RBI groundout in the fourth inning.
Jefferson, Amond, Alyssa Nickens and Timea Frazier had one hit apiece.
Despite the winless campaign, Cox said she’s seen growth and the program is heading where it needs to be with a ton of younger players gaining crucial experience this season.
“It was a difficult season. I think with everybody coming back from dealing with covid, softball season definitely was a little bit more challenging to me than basketball,” she said. “Dealing with the weather and then dealing with teams who canceled their season altogether right before the season. Some of the games we had scheduled that we felt like we could compete and give ourselves a chance, those teams canceled their seasons. I’m just glad the kids finished. They kept good spirits most of the season even in spite of losing games and losing games due to covid.”
Port Allen had nine games canceled because of covid and weather issues.
Softball and basketball are two completely different sports, but Cox said the building process for the programs are similar.
“The biggest thing coming away from this season for me was we knew that we were building something,” she said. “I always revert back to when I took basketball over. I was building something. The first year is kind of a learning year and the next year we expect more and more as we go through. It’s going to be good to have those young kids who played majority of the year this year. We’re definitely going in the right direction.”
