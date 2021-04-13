Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.