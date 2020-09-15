Two years after the first feeder baseball program for Port Allen High was created, a softball feeder program for the high school was made official.
Any girl in grades 5-8 who attends Cohn Elementary, Port Allen Middle or Caneview K-8 is eligible to play.
“It’s time for Port Allen to have an identity,” said Doyle Magee, founder and coach of the middle school baseball program. “They agreed to give baseball a program and now it’s time for softball.”
Magee said they are expected to have two softball teams per grade but are open to more depending on interest.
“During this process, we were mostly waiting for it to go through the league,” Magee said. “It had been just Brusly and Holy Family for a long time. Now Port Allen is in. They all agreed it’s a good idea.”
Dawn Courtade and Madison Callahan will coach the teams, while Sherri Hebert will help out as well.
Magee said the program will need to hold fundraisers to raise money because at tournaments, the host team pays for the umpires.
He said the program will have fundraisers at a later date.
“We’re going to take care of business the way PA always does,” Magee said.
There will be a meet and greet for the program Oct. 17 at Erwinville Park at 11 a.m.. at the softball field for anyone interested in participating.
