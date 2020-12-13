Port Allen jumped out to a double-digit lead early and held on late for a 50-45 win over Baker Saturday afternoon in Port Allen.
“I thought it was a great team effort in the midst of a little adversity we had in terms of fouls and other things not going our way,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “We found a way to grind it out and get the win.”
Port Allen (4-3) led 18-6 after Naturi Scott drained a three with a little less than seven minutes left in the first half.
Jordan Harris hit back-to-back threes that cut the deficit to 18-14. Port Allen went into halftime leading 26-23.
Baker (2-1) tied the game at 28 midway through the third quarter before Port Allen went on a 7-0 run.
Baker responded with an 8-0 to capture its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter. Port Allen outscored Baker by six in the fourth quarter thanks to Braylah Pierson’s 11 fourth-quarter points. Pierson led Port Allen with 20 points. Lyric Nelson chipped in with a double-double, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Harris had a game-high 22 to lead Baker.
Mandeville jumps out quick, squeaks past Port Allen 44-40
Despite being short-handed, Port Allen overcame a double-digit deficit, but came up short in a 44-40 loss at home against Mandeville Saturday evening in Port Allen.
Mandeville led by 14 points in the first half before Port Allen tied the game at 31 heading into the fourth quarter. The Pelicans held Mandeville to one point in the third.
“We picked it up defensively in the third quarter,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “We’re still not playing to the level that we’re used to playing defensively but we did play better in the third quarter. We limited them to one shot. Early on they got some second chances and we lost their shooter a few times. I think we held them to one point in the third quarter, which allowed us to get back in the game. It just got away from us at the end.”
Desmond Fleming’s layup gave Port Allen it’s first lead at 31-30 with 3:10 left in the third quarter, but that lead was short-lived.
Bryce Weinmunson scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Port Allen comeback.
Tawasky Johnson led Port Allen with 20 points. Kentae Williams added 10.
Port Allen had eight players dressed for Saturday’s game. Jones said his team will get more bodies now that the football season is over.
“We’re shorthanded, we’re missing a couple of guys,” he said. “The football guys just finished up, so we’ll be integrating them back in over the next couple of weeks. We had another guy who couldn’t play today. Not making excuses, it just is what it is. We haven’t had practice, we’ve had to quarantine for a couple of weeks. We’ve taken our lumps trying to work through it. We’ll be where we need to be when we need to be there.”
