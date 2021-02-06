For the third time in three years, Port Allen will play for a chance at a district championship.
The Lady Pelicans held Dunham to nine points in the second half on the way to a 37-27 win Friday night at Episcopal to advance to Saturday’s District 8-2A championship game.
Alaysia Percy had a game-high 14 points to lead Port Allen (9-9). Lyric Nelson was also in double figures with 13 points. Nia Marshall scored 13 to lead Dunham (14-11).
“We just talked at halftime because they knew that they had started the game a little sluggish and a little slow,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “We knew we wanted to play man-to-man, we just weren’t in the right spots in the first half. In the third quarter they started doing a little bit more.
“Give Dunham credit,” Cox said. “They’re always prepared for us. They always give us fits for some reason.”
Naturi Scott’s 3-pointer put Port Allen ahead 8-2 in the early going before the Lady Tigers responded with an 8-0 run to grab a 10-8 lead.
Scott hit a baseline jumper at the halftime buzzer that gave Port Allen a 20-18 advantage. Percy hit back-to-back buckets late in the third quarter that gave Port Allen a 30-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Percy and Trinity Harrison were catalysts for Port Allen building the lead in the second half. Percy scored eight of her 14 in the second half and Harrison found teammates on key possessions for scores.
“Percy has a lot of potential. If she realizes it, she has a lot of potential,” Cox said. “I think she’s starting to realize it and she’s starting to assert herself a little bit more. We always talk to Trinity about letting this open up for her. Your speed will get to you the goal but once they come to you, you gotta be able to see the next pass and it looked like she was able to do that tonight.”
