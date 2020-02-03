Friday night marked round 2 of the battle of the west side on the hardwood and just like the first matchup, the home team came out victorious in front of a packed house.
The game between two teams ranked in the Top 5 in their respective classifications went back and forth, but it was the No. 1 ranked (Class 2A) Port Allen Pelicans who came away with a 55-49 win over No. 4 (Class 3A) Brusly in Port Allen.
The rematch was a far cry from Brusly’s 63-45 blowout win at home on Jan. 9. Port Allen (18-5) earned the win without starting point guard Tawasky Johnson having to miss the game.
“We talked about the next man up,” said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones. “We have a lot of guys who are really good. We have some guys who don’t get chances because the guy ahead of him is so good. They could be playing at a lot of other programs, but these guys are committed and have bought into trying to a state championship and they’re really starting to bond and become brothers and that’s one of the things we preach.”
The Pelicans clung to a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter and had built a six-point lead with less than a minute left in the first half.
Brusly (19-4) cut that lead in half with one shot thanks to Nick Penell’s half-court buzzer-beater going into halftime to put the score at 24-21.
Both teams made short runs in the second half, with the largest lead of the game being seven points, which Port Allen earned late in the fourth quarter.
Penell drilled another 3-pointer, coupled with Jalen Forest’s layup, trimmed Port Allen’s lead to 51-49 with 11 seconds.
Collin Holloway hit four straight free throws to put the game out of reach.
Holloway led the Pelicans with 22 points (10 in the fourth quarter). Jy’Ron Allen added 11.
Forest poured in a game-high 24 points to pace Brusly. Penell chipped in with 13 points.
Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe said his team’s lack of appearances at the charity stripe helped shape the game.
“We played with a little foul trouble early in the game. We only shot four free throws,” he said. “We didn’t attack the paint like we talked about. I thought they did a really good job of avoiding fouls when we did attack the rim. We didn’t shoot it exceptionally well. Anytime we only get to the free-throw line four times it’s going to be tough to win a close game. Credit to them, their kids played hard.
“We need to put on the film and clean up some things,” Loupe continued. Keep working, we’ll be fine. This was a good playoff atmosphere on the road. I didn’t think we played exceptionally well but we still had a shot to win the game. Good for our kids to hang around and continue to play, although some things didn’t go our way. That’s the encouraging part, that we continued fighting and gave ourselves a chance at the end.”
For Port Allen, Jones said it was good for his team to get back in the win column. He said the win against Brusly is another step in the team’s quest to capture a title.
“This game is important to the community. To us, it’s really not a rivalry game,” he stated. “Our rival is winning a state championship. That’s what we’re competing against every day. Every day we step on the floor at practice, we’re competing against anything that can get in the way of us winning a state championship. These guys have really bought into being coached, being pushed and playing together. They’re a fun group to be around.”
Next up
Brusly's next game will be at home against U-High on Friday. The Pelicans will host Denham Springs Tuesday night and Saturday's game against Ville Platte has been canceled. Port Allen will host Southern Lab Friday in place of the Ville Platte game.
