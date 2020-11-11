The start of the 2020-21 prep basketball season tips off for a few West Baton Rouge Parish teams Thursday with the Port Allen jamboree.
One change to this year’s jamboree is that it is girls’ teams only. There will be 10 teams, five games total on Thursday.
Port Allen is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. against Capitol and Brusly will take on Broadmoor at 7.
“It should be a good showing for girls basketball,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “It’s just good to get back to some sort of normalcy for the girls. They’re excited, we’re excited. It’s a good vibe and good energy.”
Capacity will be at 50 percent for Thursday’s event, according to Cox. Face coverings are required for everyone and each person is required to keep them on for the entirety of the event unless they are eating or drinking.
All visitors are asked to sit upstairs on either side unless they are hindered physically.
Port Allen competed in a scrimmage Saturday against Scotlandville and Cox said they are using Thursday’s jamboree as a way to correct those mistakes before opening the season Nov. 16 on the road against Plaquemine.
