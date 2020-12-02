Momentum can carry a team the distance at the right time, and Port Allen coach Don Gibson hopes it will work for the Pelicans in a crucial class 2A playoff battle Friday.
The Pelicans (5-2) will have payback on their minds when they face defending Class 2A state champion Ferriday (6-1) who put the lid on Port Allen’s post-season run in a 36-13 victory on Nov. 22, 2019.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Port Allen heads into the regional round after a 55-8 rout over Pine in the first step along the route they hope will lead them to their first-ever appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Non-Select Prep Classic Dec. 26 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The chip on Port Allen’s shoulder from last year’s meeting – coupled with the win over Pine – should help the Pelicans immensely, head coach Don Gibson said.
“The confidence and mindset our guys have had this year have gone a long way, and we’ve set some big goals for this year,” he said. “We feel good as a program, but this year we’re not satisfied with being at the door – we want to get through the door.”
In the town that serves as home of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, the Pelicans hope to end Ferriday’s season on a sour note.
It will mean keeping focus on their foes amid a rabid, loyal fanbase in the Mississippi Delta community.
“The biggest thing for us will be to keep control,” Gibson said. “We went there last year, and we know what to expect going into what’s a great environment in Ferriday.”
A 42-36 upset loss against Mangham in Week 6 marks the lone blemish on an otherwise dominant season for Ferriday, who outscored its foes 282-32 in its first five weeks of action.
While Ferriday is one year removed from its 56-21 win over Many for the state title, Coach Marvin Bridges still has a team loaded with senior experience.
Standouts included quarterback Jyron Milligan, running backs Fred Patrick and Kobe Johnson, and Elijah White, offensive linebacker Donta Boxley, middle linebacker Larin Stampley and defensive tackles Curtis Powell and Shemar Jordan.
The underclassmen include junior guards Antony Searles and Harry Ceasor, along with outside linebacker, wide receiver Kobe Johnson and junior tackle Jalean Montgomery.
