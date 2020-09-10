The Port Allen volleyball team opened the season on a high note Tuesday night at home with a straight-set victory over Family Christian.
Port Allen took the sets 25-12, 25-16 and 25-15 on the opening night of the season in which changes were implemented to combat pandemic.
It was a different look for volleyball, but it was high school competition nonetheless. There were numerous breaks for sanitation purposes as well as the bench area expanding to allow for players who weren’t in the game to properly socially distance.
“It was really exciting,” Port Allen first-year head coach Kendra Wells. “Not only for me, but for the girls. They’ve worked so hard to get to this point to be able to play.”
The Lady Pelicans experienced growing pains last season as a very young team, but Wells said that experience helped her team prepare for the 2020 season and the results of last year’s experience coupled with the hard work in the offseason started to show Tuesday.
“We had some great serves,” Wells said. “We just made really good passes and were able to set up our hitters.”
Wells said the new changes threw everyone off at first, but as the game continued the players adjusted.
Me’Kyla Franklin led Port Allen with five kills. Madison Barbre added four kills. Rachel Daigle and Alyssa Nickens each had five digs to go with one ace. Summer Frank had four aces and one kill. Jaydn Pickens added three aces.
Raven Murphy led the team with four assists and Kierra Talley chipped in with two kills.
Port Allen hopes to get to 2-0 when they travel to play Plaquemine Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.