Brusly’s bats earning 14 hits coupled with Drew Daigle’s ace-like performance on the mound was a recipe for a Panther victory Monday night.
Brusly scored five in the third and Daigle tossed a one-hit complete game to lead the team to a 9-0 win at home over St. Michael.
The freshman struck out three and had one walk to go with several plays made by the defense to maintain the one-hit performance.
Monday’s win marked Brusly’s second straight victory following a 5-1 win on the road Saturday against Eunice.
“Best offensive night we’ve had this season,” said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. “It’s nice to kinda finally see the work that we’ve put in come through. We didn’t try to do too much today. Not trying to hit doubles, let’s just hit a single and let’s get it over to the next guy. I was very pleased with our bats. Coming out and putting pressure on them every chance that we got.”
Nick Bardwell’s single to left field scored Brusly’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. Brody Hernandez’s line drive double extended the Panther lead to 2-0 in the second inning.
Three straight singles from Daigle, Hernandez and Josiah Hogan in the third put Brusly ahead 8-0.
Hernandez and Daigle led the way with three hits apiece. Bardwell and Hunter Distefano had two hits each.
“We’re starting to play with some confidence all around but that’s kinda been the thing that kinda hurt us a little bit is we haven’t been able to put a complete game together this year,” Forbes said. “I’m happy that we finally put it all together and played some good defense behind some good swings.”
Heading into the game, Brusly sat at No. 16 in the Class 3A playoff picture. With a playoff spot essentially locked in, Forbes said the focus for the remainder of the regular season is consistent improvement.
“We just gotta get better every day,” he said. “We’re gonna make the playoffs. We’re gonna have a shot to make a run. It’s just, are we prepared? Are we getting better every single day? I like the direction that we’re going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.