The Brusly Panther wrestling team continued its stride in the 2018-19 season with a strong showing in a three-team meet the squad hosted on Dec. 8.
Standouts for Brusly included Kaul Kayser (120-lb. division), senior Mark Martinez (132-lb bracket), Andrew Trahan (132-lb. division), senior Calep Balkins (138-lb. category), and Kade Lang (220-lb. bracket).
“I’m very proud of how our team is doing at this point,” Bible said. “They’re in the weight room every day, they’re working very hard and they want to have a much better showing in the state meet than they had last year.”
Only four grapplers competed from Plaquemine, but Hannan – a long time rival of the Panthers – surprised Bible.
“Hannan came along last year and they were really tough, but this year they don’t seem quite like they were last year,” Bible said. “I thought they would be tougher, but they were missing some kids and some of them were out of their weight division.”
The Panthers head to Zachary this weekend for freshman and varsity tournament action.
Brusly follows up with its annual trip to Fort Walton Beach, Fla., for the “Beast on the Beach” Invitational, the final meet of the year.
The Panthers host their annual Brusly Invitational on Jan. 5.
