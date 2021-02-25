Brusly’s wrestling will get as close it can get to a home-team advantage when the Panthers compete in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Baton Rouge River Center.
The meet will spare BHS the 300-mile trip to Bossier City that the team has endured for the last five years, but social distancing restrictions put a wrinkle in the mix.
The LHSAA will impose limits to the number of wrestlers and coaches on the floor during the meets, which begin at 9 a.m. Friday and conclude with the championship bouts Saturday evening.
Only 1,800 spectators will be allowed in the River Center for the event, while wrestlers and coaches will be confined to the exhibition hall until the time of their bout, head coach Jimmy Bible said.
“It’s going to be in somewhat of a home crowd, but the numbers could have been so much bigger being in Baton Rouge, if not for the pandemic,” he said.
The wrestlers will not be able to sit with their families in between matches.
Despite the social distancing and other COVID-related guidelines, Bible and his grapplers intend to make the most of the first-time opportunity.
They had a three-week sabbatical from the mat after the LHSAA scrapped all meets following the alleged outbreak in cases after the Louisiana Classic in January at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The hiatus disappointed Bible and his team at the onset, but they found a silver lining in the process.
“We had some good practices, and we were able to let the bumps and bruises of the season heal,” he said. “But now, the kids are ready to wrestle, the morale is jumping and we’re looking toward the meet.”
Seniors headed into the event include Karl Kyser, who will compete in the 120-lb. division, Bryson Walker (220) and two-time gold medalist Andrew Trahan.
“Our seniors are where they should be, and they’re just ready to get on the mat,” Bible said. “Just like me, they’re glad to be wrestling.
“I try not to be a ‘What if?’ person, but a lot of things didn’t go our favor,” he said. “We looked pretty good and set to compete for a state title, but now we just hope to come out with a trophy.”
Trahan, who won a gold medal at the Louisiana Classic, hopes to add one more state title to his credentials at his last high school meet.
“I’ve wrestled in bigger tournaments, and the state tournament isn’t even as big as the Louisiana Classic wrestling-wise, but I’m still working for the title,” he said. “It’s anybody’s game, so I plan to come in with a good attitude and do my very best.”
He admits the event will be bittersweet.
“I’m obviously sad and I’ll miss my team and coaches, but I plan to continue to wrestle in college,” he said. “I also intend to come back to this program, just like so many others have done.
“It will be my turn to give back to the program,” Trahan said.
