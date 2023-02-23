Brusly began its quest for a state championship in dominating fashion.
In an event that happened for the first time in the school's history, Brusly hosted a boys and girls playoff basketball game Thursday night.
After the girl's basketball team clinched its berth in the state tournament in Hammond, the boy's team never trailed in an 80-32 blowout win over Erath in the first round of the Division II non-select playoffs.
Edrick Snearl led No. 7 Brusly (22-8) with a game-high 20 points. Micah Bryant added 16 points while Ryland Johnson and Tyran Young chipped in with 10 points each.
"There's not a kid on our team who had won a playoff basketball game," said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. "We were 0-2. We talked about getting that monkey off our backs. There were a little nerves before the game. I thought we were the better team. Our guys came out and played so hard and so together. It's going to continue to get harder and we have some things to clean up but it's nice to get that first playoff win."
The nine-point lead Brusly held at the end of the first quarter quickly ballooned into a double-digit advantage.
The Panthers put the game out of reach at halftime by outscoring the Bobcats 26-6 in the second quarter to take a 43-14 lead at the half.
Brusly followed the second quarter with a more impressive third. Erath was held to three points in the quarter and was outscored by 26. The Bobcats trailed 72-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We really wanted to speed them (Erath) up," Loupe said. "Playing aggressively but not fouling. I thought we did a really good job of understanding where their best players were. We really played within the game plan and it showed tonight."
