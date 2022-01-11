Brusly finished fifth at its annual Brusly Invitational Saturday, while Basile and De La Salle took the first two spots at the meet.
The Panthers finished with 110 points and two runner-up spots in the 18-team event.
Basile led the pack with 190 points, followed by De La Salle (172), Archbishop Hannan (125.5) and John Curtis Christian (113).
Two Brusly grapplers notched runner-up spots in their divisions.
Junior Anthony Denova (17-10) took second against De La Salle junior Luke Robertson (20-2) in the 170-pound. bracket. Robertson won on a 6-0 decision.
Sophomore Cameron Redditt (16-11) emerged runner-up in the 113-pound. class after his bout against junior Luke Caballero of St. Louis High School.
“We’re still inexperienced and we were missing a few weight classes,” Brusly head coach Jimmy Bible said. “There’s no excuse for it … we just need to get better.
“Right now, we need more toughness and more mat awareness,” he said. “Once that comes, we’ll be alright.”
In other action, Brusly junior Ayuri Harris (22-9) captured third with a win over Basile senior Ethan Langley (2-2), while fellow Panther junior Chris Miller (25-12) notched third in the 138-pound. bracket with a pinfall win over St. Louis senior Daniel Thomas (9-6) in 3:57.
while freshman Braylin Poston (16-16) emerged victorious over Basile’s Pierson Comeaux (7-5) for third in the 106 division.
BHS junior Jase Davis (13-15) finished fourth in the 126-pound. class, while Panther junior Allen Young (5-5) took fourth in the 182 bracket.
Rounding out the Top 10 were St. Louis (100.5), St. Michael the Archangel (79), Evangel (72.5), Kaplan (53.5) and Bossier (44).
The Panthers will compete this weekend in the Louisiana Classic at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
