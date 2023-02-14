BOSSIER CITY – The Brusly High School wrestlers and coaches felt more than the typical anxieties this year when they headed into the year-end state competition.
Aside from the normal concerns of how they would fare against their opponents, concern loomed among the Panthers over how they would fare during their first state meet in a higher classification.
By the end of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling State Tournament on Saturday at Brookshire Grocery Arena, the Panthers breathed a sigh of relief when they placed fourth in the state Division II competition.
The meet was the first Division II competition in the history of the Panther mat program, which came after Brusly moved up to Class 4A.
“Was I surprised at our outcome? Somewhat,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “But I knew if we’d put a good tournament together, we would do something decent. “In previous years, we would’ve considered fourth place a disappointment,” he said. “But when we’ve achieved that by facing much larger teams that have competed in this division for years, it’s like a victory in itself.”
Senior Anthony Denova made history as the first BHS grappler to capture a Division II championship when he defeated Caden Robison of North DeSoto in the 182-lb. weight class.
Denova (45-7) defeated Robison on a 7-5 decision in the finals.
“Caden and I wrestled in the USA wrestling competition and we always went back and forth,” Denova said. “I came into that match knowing I’d have to wrestle well, and I think I did that.”
Brusly senior Chris Miller (36-12) captured second for the Panthers when he came up on the short end of an 8-2 decision against Teurlings Catholic junior Hudson Sharon in the championship round.
“It was very emotional for me to come back, especially after finishing second last year,” he said.
Miller had returned to the mat after hip surgery sidelined him for several months this season.
Junior Cameron Reddit (34-18) captured third for Brusly when he defeated Archbishop Shaw sophomore Brennan Boyer in the 126-lb. category.
Senior Jase Davis (26-20) also placed third when he won on an 8-7 decision over Collin Bell of North DeSoto.
Brusly junior Reed Serio captured fifth in the 138-category division against Comeaux’s Wyatt Hollier in the 140-lb. division.
Beau Rabalais (39-19) notched fourth place in the 160-lb. weight class when Owen de Boisblanc of Teurlings Catholic won by decision.
Silas Robichaux took third in the 170-lb. weight class for the Panthers.
The strong finish at the tournament figures well into the resurgence of the program after several lean years.
“We’ve always competed against all three divisions, but I wondered how we would fare in Division II,” Bible said. “We ended up having a very good tournament and placing where I thought we should’ve been the first year.
“The seniors wrestled well and left on a high note,” he said. “Although a few may have been disappointed with how they did, I thought we as a team spring-boarded to much bigger and better things.”
