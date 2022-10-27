After three straight blowout losses, Brusly aims to get back in the win column when the team travels to visit Tara Friday night.
The Panthers suffered losses to Plaquemine and West Feliciana, before falling 42-0 to McKinley for homecoming last week.
Last week Brusly was without its top two quarterbacks on the depth chart due to injury and an illness.
Turnovers have been the Achilles heel for Brusly in its three losses.
In last week’s game, McKinley recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score.
The Panthers totaled four turnovers in the game.
Tara is 0-8 heading into Friday’s game, but isn’t an opponent Brusly coach Hoff Schooler is overlooking.
“We have an opportunity to go out and get things corrected,” Schooler said. “We’re going to do what we do. Tara will be a good opponent.
“The turnovers for us are a multifaceted problem,” he added. “You can’t just point to one thing. The ball protection has to be better, but we also have to do a better job of forcing turnovers as well.”
Injuries have been a thorn in Brusly’s side all year. The Panthers have lost players to injury nearly every week since the opening game against PA.
Most of the players injured have not returned yet, but Schooler said he hopes that starts to change this week.
“We’re more hopeful this week than we were last week,” he said. “We’re hoping to get some of those guys back and look closer to the team we saw back in Week 1 and 2.”
Schooler said the team’s preparation won’t change.
“It’s about refocusing ourselves and just trying to do the things we do well,” he said. “It’s a building process.”
On the positive side of the injury coin, the Panthers have been forced to play more players, which has created depth that might not have otherwise been discovered if not for the slew of injuries.
“A bunch of guys have played,” Schooler said. “Now, as we get guys back, we have depth. Effort, attitude and toughness will be key for us Friday night. There’s going to be adversity. We have to be mentally tough enough to overcome that.
