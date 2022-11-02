Brusly’s regular season concludes Thursday night at home against Istrouma for senior night.
Istrouma enters the game with a 4-4 record overall and a 3-4 mark in district play.
The Indians are coming off a 29-6 loss to St. Michael last week.
“First thing that jumps out with Istrouma is their size up front on both sides of the ball,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “Offensive line, everybody’s over 300 pounds, so they’re big up front. They’re big up front defensively as well, so we’ll have to do a good job of dealing with their size. They do a good job offensive scheme-wise of getting the ball to different guys and they have playmakers out in space.”
It was announced a few weeks ago that the game against Istrouma would be moved from Friday to Thursday.
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said the team’s schedule changes slightly, but less detrimental because of how late it is in the season.
“It’s a little different in the back end of the season,” he said. You kinda know who you are and what you do well and what deficiencies you have, so for us the one last day we’ll adjust practice a little bit but not that much.”
(0) comments
