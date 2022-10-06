Following two straight blowout wins, Brusly continues its district schedule Friday night in what could be one of the team’s toughest challenges so far this season when Plaquemine comes to Panther Stadium.
The Green Devils enter the game with a 5-0 record with an offense averaging 43 points per game.
“They’re a good football team,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “They’re undefeated you don’t become undefeated and not be a good football team. What really jumps out is up front on both sides of the ball. The defensive line does a good job of playing technique to run to the football. Offensively, they have a good understanding of their scheme and what coach is trying to get done and the quarterback is athletic and they try to let him lead the thing and he does a good job of doing it.”
Plaquemine quarterback Mike Mitchell has 1,075 yards passing through the first five games, good for 215 passing yards per game with nine touchdowns and two interceptions
Mitchell is also the team’s leading rusher with 506 yards and eight touchdowns. Plaquemine’s second-leading rusher is freshman Dajon Beloney with 179 yards and two scores.
Mitchell’s favorite weapon in the receiving game has been Aidan Joseph who’s hauled in 15 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns.
Brusly’s defense has been successful this year despite mixing and matching the personnel due to various injuries.
That injury absences have allowed other players to step up and provide depth for the Panthers as the season continues.
“It hasn’t just been the same 11 guys out there,” Schooler said. “We’ve played a ton of different guys on the defensive line at linebacker and in the secondary. We’ve moved them around playing with different spots and they’ve embraced that. When it’s their turn to be in there, they play wide open and we still got some things we’ve got to get fixed. There are still places to be better, but they’re buying into what we’re asking them to do and playing defense the way it should be played as a team. No one guy is going to go out there and make all the tackles. It needs to be a bunch of guys flying to the football and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
