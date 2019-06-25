The Brusly Panthers boys basketball team concluded its summer program last week in Mississippi at the Northeast Juco camp.
Brusly attended four team camps and competed against some tough competition that could prove valuable when the season begins in November, according to head coach Kirby Loupe.
“We return quite a few kids from last year’s team, three kids who have a lot of basketball for us in Nick Penell, Jalen Forest and Davis Stovall,” Loupe said. “We want to play fast, press and get up and down. Summer gave us a chance to play together.”
Loupe said the four-week summer session gave the younger players an opportunity to gain experience and it also gave the coaching staff a chance to evaluate the team.
“We’ve seen some good competition this summer and I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s been about putting them in situations and allowing them to play through mistakes and change up things like personnel groupings.
In addition to the team camps, Brusly matched up against teams like Live Oak, Plaquemine, Livonia and David Thibodeaux on its home floor.
“For us, it’s skill development,” Loupe said. “We work out four days a week with strength and conditioning. For me, the summer is about competing and we competed.”
