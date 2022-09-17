Brusly look poised to complete its second double-digit comeback in the first three weeks of the season, but Parkview Baptist made some key plays late to hold off the Panthers in a 28-14 victory Friday night.
Brusly (2-1) trailed 21-0 with 10:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Panthers chipped at the Eagle lead and had a chance to get the ball back with less than six minutes left to tie the game.
Facing a third-and-11, Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston escaped the pocket and found a receiver open down the field for a huge gain that set the Eagles up in the red zone. On the next play, Kayden Tureaud scored on a 9-yard run to put the game out of reach.
"Well, the first thing you know we still got we got timeouts so we're in good shape," said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. "We got them on third and 11 and we're gonna use a timeout right there and stop the clock and have plenty of time in a one-score ballgame late. Exactly where we want to be. Got a one-score game, got a chance to eat up all the clock to score, and walk out of here with a win. We lose contain on the defensive line right there and let him out of the pocket and then got lost in coverage in the back end."
Mason Warren scored on a 4-yard run with 8:22 left in the first quarter to give Parkview a 7-0 lead.
Brusly botched a snap on a punt late in the first quarter, which set up Parkview's offense at the Panther 8-yard line. Tureaud scored on an 8-yard run that extended the Eagle lead to 14-0 with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Jaiden Pierson intercepted Johnston's pass with 23 seconds left in the first half. The Brusly offense took over on the Eagle 37.
Brusly lined up for a field goal as time expired in the first half, but a bad snap didn't allow kicker Chandler Young a chance to put the Panthers on the board.
Johnston scrambled for a 28-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the third quarter to put Parkview ahead 21-0.
Brusly quarterback Josiah Hogan connected with Stephen Anderson for a 29-yard touchdown for the Panthers' first score with 4:24 left in the third quarter.
Hogan completed 13-of-23 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Anderson caught six passes for 95 yards and a score.
Senior Mark Young was in the right place at the right time when he recovered a fumble on fourth down and ran 12 yards for a touchdown to trim the Parkview lead to 21-14 with 6:19 left in the game.
"We knew it all along this team will fight," Schooler said. "They'll fight for 48 minutes and they did that tonight. You know, we got to find a way to stay mentally more into the game. A lot of our guys are young guys and they're not used to being in games like this. And in games like this, you have to be locked in from start to finish, all 48 minutes."
