Port Allen hosts Parkview Baptist in the final home game of the 2022 regular season Friday night.
Parkview is coming off a 54-12 victory over Mentorship Academy last week and is entering Friday’s matchup with Port Allen standing at 7-1 on the season.
In two games prior to last week’s win, Parkview earned a 56-0 victory over Collegiate Baton Rouge and a 58-0 win over Broadmoor in a non-district game.
The Eagles lone loss came in in Week 4, a 26-7 defeat at the hands of Madison Prep.
“They’re (Parkview) a well-coached team,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. They have a good running back, a good quarterback and some good receivers. They have good players at the skill positions. On defense, they can play multiple fronts. They’re a team that can do multiple things.”
This is the first season the two teams have been district opponents, but the two programs have squared off in scrimmage action the last couple of years.
“Year in and year out teams change,” Gibson said. “They are a familiar opponent but they are a different team than the one we played last year.”
Gibson said the goal for his team heading into Friday’s game and the rest of the season is to focus on the fundamentals and the things they can control.
“The most important thing is you want to be playing your best football at the end,” he said. “We’ve stayed the course and battled througha injuries throughout the year and now we’re hoping to reap the benefits.”
