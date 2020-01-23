The Brusly Panthers let a 15-point lead in the third quarter slip away in Parkview Baptist’s 69-57 win Tuesday night in Brusly.
Jalen Forest hit two straight field goals early in the third quarter to put Brusly (17-3) ahead 38-23. From that point, Parkview Baptist (14-6) outscored the Panthers 46-19 to get the win and snap Brusly’s five-game winning streak.
“We talked about it in a timeout. We had a 15-point lead and we turn it over four straight possessions and in three of those four, they hit a three and the next thing you know you’re up five or six and they have all the confidence,” said Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall on the end and credit to them, they made the shots when they needed to.”
Brusly led by eight after the first quarter and by 11 at halftime. DeSanto Rollins made a bucket with 1:18 left in the third cut the Brusly lead to 48-43.
Tyler Otts tied the game in the fourth quarter with a three with 7:15 left. On the next possession, Nick Penell hit a three to put Brusly back ahead.
It was all Eagles after that with Brusly only getting four points on the board because of several costly turnovers.
“We turned it over a bunch down the stretch and they converted those turnovers into points,” Loupe said. “I thought we started gambling early in the fourth quarter and gave up some easy baskets, which is uncharacteristic of us. We gave up 69 points to this team. That’s not a characteristic of us. We have to get back to the drawing board, fix the problems we have and clean it up.”
Forest had 18 points to lead the Panthers, followed by Penell’s 16. Ja’Sean LeDuff added 12. Griffin Rogers led the way for Parkview with 20 points, 18 of which came in the second half.
