It was a mixed bag for the Port Allen football team when they took on Parkview Baptist in scrimmage action last Friday.
Port Allen coach Don Gibson left Friday’s action optimistic as his team prepares for the season opener against Livonia Oct. 2.
“The biggest thing was accountability, fundamental football,” he said. “We had some breakdowns at times that gave up points. That’s the things that we can’t have. They drove the ball and put in long drives and it was a good physical football team, something that we needed to face. In the end, we can’t have mental breakdowns and allow them to continue drives.”
“On offense, we had too many plays that were negative at times that put us behind the chains,” he continued. “We have to fix those things and clean them up and we will.”
Gibson said a few players were held out of Friday’s scrimmage for precautionary reasons to make sure they were ready for the first game of the season. Of those who did not play was Jacoby Howard who has been productive at quarterback and receiver as well as defensive back for the Pelicans.
The scrimmage allowed for both teams to get reps for its junior varsity squads and Gibson said he was impressed with how the younger guys handled the situation.
“I have to commend my JV guys,” he said. “Those guys did a great job. They came out and competed real hard. They understand their alignment and assignments and that allowed them to play fast. I was really excited for those guys. They did a good job for us.”
The Port Allen defense held its own against the Parkview offense outside of a few big plays that were given up near the end of the scrimmage.
Parkview’s style of play provided a good tuneup for the start of the season, according to Gibson.
“Coach (Stefen) LeFors has done a good job with that team,” Gibson said. “It was a good physical football team and that’s what we want. We want to go out in preseason and we want to find out what we’re about early and find out the things that we need to fix and work on. We were able to do that so we’re excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.