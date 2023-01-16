A slow-ish start for Port Allen wasn’t enough to deter the three-time defending champions from winning its fifth straight game.
The Pelican defense led the way disrupting the Bonnabel offense all night, which led to Port Allen’s 63-45 win Saturday night in The Nest.
EJ McQuillan led Port Allen (17-1) with a game-high 24 points. Isaiah Howard was also in double figures with 14 points. Aries Lewis added nine.
McQuillan scored 21 of his points in the final three quarters after a rough-shooting opening frame.
“My coaches just tell me to stay confident and keep shooting,” McQuillan said. “And after that, I just kept shooting.”
Saturday’s game wasn’t the first time the Pelicans pulled away in a game after a slow start.
“I guess it’s always just a thing for our team,” Howard said. “We start off slow a little bit but halftime after that it’s different.”
Port Allen led 14-10 when the first quarter ended. McQuillan earned a 3-point play midway through the second quarter that extended the lead to 24-17.
A few possessions later, Howard had a putback off a teammate’s miss that put the score at 28-19.
McQuillan capped off Port Allen’s 17-point second quarter with a 3-pointer that sent the champs into the locker room with a 31-19 lead.
The Pelicans continued to control the game in the second half. The lead was 16 heading into the fourth quarter and got to as large as 20 points.
“That’s (Bonnabel) a well-coached basketball team,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr. “That’s a team that went up to Monroe and beat Wossman. We had two goo days of preparation. For us it’s about getting one percent better every day. It’s about us coming in and being able to guard for 32 minutes. Making you uncomfortable, taking you out of your best stuff, making you do stuff that you don’t want to do. We’re getting better.”
