Quantity yielded quality for the Port Allen boys track team last week at the Westside Relays.
The influx of additional competitors from the basketball and football programs helped lead an already solid Pelican squad to a strong finish in their Westside Relays April 11 at Guy Otwell Stadium.
PAHS amassed 186 points to win the meet, outpacing Northeast (104), Brusly (79), Central (43), Catholic-Pointe Coupee ( 20), Livonia (17), Thrive Academy (10), Avoyelles (10 and St. John (7).
The timing proved perfect for Port Allen. The strong showing gave the Pelicans a boost both physically and mentally as they headed into the district and regional legs of competition, en route to the state meet May 3 and 4 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“The biggest thing is timing – our guys understood it and responded to it,” coach Don Gibson said. “Chris Murphy had a heck of a meet, as did some of our guys who had to come from basketball and get into track shape, so we’re peaking at the right time.”
Murphy followed in the footsteps of his father – a standout in the late 1990s – when he won the 300-meter hurdles (45.17), triple jump (45-2), long jump (21-6.65) and part of the one-mile relay team – also including Teshon Henderson, Tyran Williams and Gerrod Franklin – that won first place.
Traveon Scott continued to flourish in the field events with a first place in the discus (154-9) and shot put (47-7.50).
Gerrod Franklin has his breakout showing in the event with a first-place win in the high jump (6-02), along with his contribution on the one-mile relay.`
Other leaders in the running events for Port Allen included Marcus Joseph in the 100-meter (11.28), Mekyle Franklin in the 200 (22.95) and Ke’Shawn Henderson (55.96).
“This was about making sure all of our skill guys come through,” Gibson said. “I was able to convince a lot of football players to run for us, and it’s all paying off so far, and it needs to continue until May.”
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Port Allen, 186. 2. Northeast, 204. 3. Brusly, 79. 4. Central, 43. 5. Brusly, 37. 6. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 20. 7. Livonia, 17. 8. Thrive Academy, 10. 9. Avoyelles, 8. 10. St. John, 7.
Track events
100: 1. Marcus Joseph, Port Allen, 11.28. 2. Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen, 11.48. 3. Demetrick Leonard, Livonia, 11.59.
200: 1. Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen, 22.95. 2. Jascent Scott, Northeast, 22.96. 3. Elijah Clyde, Dunham, 23.84.
400: 1. Ke’Shawn Henderson, Port Allen, 55.96. 2. Cortez Sheppard, Northeast, 56.29. 3. Lakelvin Batiste, Port Allen, 56.86.
800: 1. Cameron Decoteau, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 2:18.00. 2. Jeremiah Dehon, Port Allen, 2:19.00. 3. Darrion Jones, Northeast, 2:20.28.
1600: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:54.00. 2. Logan Adams, Central, 5:07.00. 3. Ivory Gipson, Northeast, 5:25.00.
3200: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 11:40.51. 2. Parker King, Dunham, 12:14.82. 3. Holden Larimore, Livonia, 13:02.91.
110 hurdles: 1. Trey Green, Northeast, 16.00. 2. Tyran Williams, Port Allen, 16.05. 3. Kalvin Skelton, Brusly, 16.06.
300 hurdles: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 45.17. 2. Tyran Williams, Port Allen, 45.91. 3. Clayton Fair, Dunham, 46.68.
4x100 relay: 1. Northeast, 43.92. 2. Port Allen, 43.95. 3. Central, 45.27.
4x200 relay: 1. Northeast, 1:30.00. 2. Port Allen, 1:31.00. 3. Central, 1:34.00.
4x400 relay: 1. Port Allen, 3:43.33. 2. Northeast, 3:56.29. 3. Central, 3:57.25.
Field events
High jump: 1. Gerrod Franklin, Port Allen, 6-02. 2. Gabriel Meyer, Central, 6-02. 3. Jamarius Snowden, Northeast, 5-10. 3. Julian Jarvis, Port Allen, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Richard LeBlanc, Brusly, 10-06. 2. Garrett Coates, Dunham, 8-06. 3. Elijah Bryant, Brusly, 8-00. 3. Thaddus Harrison, Port Allen, 8-00. 3. Jaross Battiste, Port Allen, 8-00.
Long jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 21-6.50. 2. Tyvion Wicker, Northeast, 20-9. 3. Jacolby Gordon, Northeast, 19-01.
Triple jump: 1. Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 45-2. 2. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 40-11.50. 3. Jacolby Gordon, Northeast, 40-4.
Shot put: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 49-7.50. 2. Keith Jordan, Thrive Academy, 42-7. 3. Tayvis Moore, Port Allen, 41-0.
Discus: 1. Traveon Scott, Port Allen, 154-9. 2. Quoshane Kelly, Northeast, 131-2.50. 3. Devin Romig, St. John, 117-08.
Javelin: 1. Darren Taylor, Northeast, 158-00. 2. Derrick Edwards, Northeast, 149-00. 3. Jordan Antione, Port Allen, 140-02.
