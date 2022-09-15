Week 3 of the 2022 football season brings the Port Allen Pelicans yet another familiar foe when they add one more chapter to their rivalry with Livonia.
The Pelicans (1-1) entertain the Class 4A Wildcats (1-0) in non-district action at 7 p.m. Friday at Guy Otwell Field.
Both teams will look at this matchup to build momentum after Week 2 victories. The Pelicans outlasted Donaldsonville 24-20 last week, while the Wildcats blanked Pine Prairie 25-0.
Wildcat standouts include junior quarterback Jamie Toussaint, senior wide receiver Gemarian Hollins, senior strong safety Kenrick Price, senior tackle Kendall Houston, senior center Harris Hayes III and senior defensive tackle Ethen Mitchell.
“They returned a lot of guys from last year, so they have a veteran team, and they do a good job running the football so we need to eliminate our mistakes in order to have a successful game,” Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said. “To stop a team like Livonia, the biggest thing we need to do is stop their running game and not turn over the football, something we’ve done a few times over the last two games.”
For Livonia, the key to victory will come from holding back the Port Allen rushing attack, head coach Josh Laborde said.
“They have a lot of speed and a lot of experience, along with a lot of big playmakers on the defense,” he said. “It’s going to be a war.”
The trip to Port Allen brings head coach Josh Laborde back to his alma mater, where he played football and later began his coaching career in the assistant ranks before he went to West Feliciana.
The return to PAHS may bring back a few memories, but that will change after kickoff.
“It’s always going to have a special place in my heart because I spent a lot of my life there,” he said. “Sure, there will be that moment of nostalgia, but it will be strictly business after kickoff.”
