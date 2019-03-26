If Port Allen coach Don Gibson had any concern about how quickly his team would get into the groove after a late start with track season, those fears vanished fast last Friday.
The Pelicans swung out the gate quickly in field events and coasted to a first-place win in the John Williams Relays at Guy Otwell Stadium.
The event was named after longtime coach and current athletic director John Williams, who made the program one of the most dominant in the state in the 1990s and beyond. Judging from their showing Friday, the boys team fits in perfectly with the standards the former coach set.
PAHS finished with 196 points, soaring past runner-up Glen Oaks (97), Lee High (78) and Plaquemine (71) – dall highly touted programs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, a perennial stronghold in Class 1A, finished with 38 points, while French Settlement had 28, Avoyellessrxcrxcrx 7 and Pine Prairie six.
“We looked good around,” PAHS boys coach Don Gibson said. “Our guys wanted to come out and get off to a good start not only for this meet, but for the entire season.
“We were able to do enough early in the meet to allow us just to have fun,” he said. “It was a good showing all-around.”
Traveon Scott fueled the engine in field events for Port Allen with first-place showings in the shot put (50-03.50), discus (160-0) and javelin (128-0).
Gerrod Franklin led the pack in the high jump (6-0), while teammate Julien Jarvis placed second (5-10).
Chris Murphy topped the competition in the long jump (21-05), while Myles Hopkins took third (20-07).
Hopkins also placed second in the triple jump (43-05), while Murphy notched third (09.50). Trevonte Shepherd placed second in the discus event (92-08), while Jordan Antoine finished third (119-75).
Hopkins aced the 100-meter dash (11.04), nudging out teammate Mekyle Franklin (11.05). Hopkins took runner-up in the 200-meter dash (22.56).
Jarvis outpaced competition in the 110-meter hurdles (17.00), while teammate Tyran Williams took second (18.07). Murphy placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.70).
The Pelicans also claimed first in the 4x100 relay (43.87) and second in the 4x200 (1:37.43).
Port Allen travels to Broadmoor for action Thursday. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m.
