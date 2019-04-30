LAKE CHARLES – The Port Allen boys track team hopes their showing last week at McNeese State University in the LHSAA Region II-2A track meet will take them the distance on the grand stage.
PAHS finished runner-up at the event behind perennial powerhouse Episcopal, but now they have their sights on a bigger prize.
The Pelicans will take aim at the Class 2A state championship Friday at the LHSAA Class 2A State Championship Track & Field Meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
“I was proud of the way our kids went out and competed in regionals and were able to come away with a state runner-up,” coach Don Gibson said. “State will be another test for us, but our kids are ready to compete and look forward to the challenge.”
Traveon Scott will represent the Pels in two events. He claimed first with personal records in the shot put (51-0) and discus (161-03).
Sophomore Chris Murphy heads to state action after he leaped to a first-place in the long jump (22-06.75). Murphy also anchored a 4x400 team that qualified with a third-place finish (3.38.94) and took second in the triple jump (44-09).
PAHS will also compete in hurdle competition at state thanks to a third-place showing by Julien Jarvis in the 110-meter hurdles (16.55).
Teammate Mekyle Franklin landed a spot in the state event after a third-place showing in the 200-meter at regionals (22.93), while teammate Gerrod Franklin punched his ticket to state with a third-place spot in the high jump (6-0).
