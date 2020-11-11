The Port Allen Pelicans head into potentially the two toughest games of the season.
The two-week gauntlet begins Friday when the Pelicans (4-1, 2-0) travel to Baton Rouge for action against Dunham, which comes one week before the showdown between PAHS and District 8-2A leader Episcopal.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Pelicans did contract tracing, and all is well for the squad, Gibson said.
“It’s a big challenge for everyone involved,” he said
With all other Pelicans free of the coronavirus, all focus is on Dunham (2-3, 1-1). Coach Neil Weiner’s Tiger squad is rebuilding after a 49-14 loss to Lafayette Christian Academy in the Division III select semifinals.
The record may not seem daunting on paper, but it does not change Port Allen head coach Don Gibson’s approach to Friday’s game.
“It’s Dunham, plain and simple, and coach Neil Weiner has done an outstanding job with that program over the years, so by no means can we afford to take them lightly,” he said.
The understanding stems from last year, when the Pelicans headed into the same scenario and lost to both Dunham and Episcopal.
The Tigers head into the fray after a 28-8 win over East Feliciana.
Outside of the typical bangs and bruises that emerge late in the season, the Pelicans head into the game healthy.
Potential starters for the Tigers include junior quarterback Hayden Hand, junior wide receiver Jordan Dupre, senior wide receiver Gabe Hitzman, senior cornerback Patrick Day, junior tight end Matthew Weiner and senior defensive end Camden Homes.
