It’s back to work for the Port Allen Pelicans, who will head into Week 2 seeking their first win of the season when they entertain New Orleans-based Cohen.
The game is tentatively scheduled for Friday, but the date and time could change, based on the arrival of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.
PAHS (0-1) heads into the fray on the heels of a 28-22 loss to Livonia in Week 1 action. Cohen seeks its first win after a 49-0 loss to Northlake Christian.
Cohen finished last season 1-8 and lost 50-0 against the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2019. A 28-8 win against Fisher was their only victory last year.
The record means nothing to Port Allen coach Don Gibson, who said the Pelicans need to focus on themselves first.
“We need to concentrate on making the big plays, and most of all, on staying hydrated and staying in good condition so we can keep our momentum from start to finish,” he said. “We may have beaten them last year, but they’re as important as every other team on the schedule.”
(0) comments
