Just over two weeks remain before the Port Allen track program kicks off its 2019 season, but championships may come in another form before the outdoor competition begins.
PAHS qualified in seven events for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships set for Feb. 22 at the LSU Track and Field House.
Field events could emerge as the strongest area for the Pelicans as they head into action.
Emily Nichols and Rekia Leonard, who have dominated state outdoor competition in the shot put, landed fourth and fourth place seeds in the event.
“That will definitely be our strongest area going into the meet,” head coach Brian Bizette said. “What they do in this meet could say a lot about what’s in store for the team in the outdoor events this season.“
The Lady Pelicans also hope to get mileage of the running events, with a 7th place seed going to the tandem of Kristen Wicker, Ashante Jones, Alyssa Miller and Tremecia Moore in the 4 x 200-meter relays.
Miller will also compete in the triple jump, which landed her a No. 10 seed going into the event. Jones landed a No. 16 spot in the long jump.
In boys competition, Traveon Scott landed a top-10 seed in the shot put, while freshman Chris Murphy will head into the state competition in the triple jump.
PAHS begins its 2019 outdoor season on March 1 at West Feliciana, a longtime rival of the Pelicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.