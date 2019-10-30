One month has made all the difference for the Port Allen Pelican football team.
The squad languished to an 0-3 start in September, but things took a different route as October rolled around.
Now, the Pelicans find themselves on a three-game win streak after they coasted past Capitol High School 51-22 in District 8-2A action last Thursday night at Guy Otwell Stadium.
PAHS improved to 4-4 for the season and remained undefeated in District 8-2A action. A win Friday night against Dunham – also unbeaten in the district slate – could give Port Allen at least a share of the championship.
“The kids have continued to believe and have continued to stay focused,” head coach Don Gibson said. “We focus on one game at a time, and making the plays.”
Sophomore running back Jordan Antoine scored two touchdowns to pace the Pelicans, who finished the night with 229 yards on the rushing attack.
“The kids are comfortable with the offense, and they’ve learned to take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way,” Gibson said. “We feel good about everything they’re doing, both on the offense and defense.”
Antoine broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown that put the Pelicans ahead 7-0 on their first possession of the game. Jared Tisdale booted the extra-point kick.
Defense paved the way for Port Allen to stretch its lead when Colby Credeur intercepted a pass from the Lions, which set up a 25-yard field goal by Tisdale that gave PAHS a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“The offense has come a long way,” Gibson said. “They’ve bought into the system, and they’re getting better and better every week.”
Quarterback Jacoby Howard raced 60 yards to the end zone to stretch the lead to 17-0. The Pelicans continued their stride with a 20-yard TD run by Edward Wilson, two plays after Jeremiah Dehon’s interception deep in Lion territory.
Jordan scored on a 10-yard TD in the second quarter. A field goal later in the quarter put the Pelicans a halftime lead of 34-8 over the Lions, who avoided the shutout with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Touchdowns by Antoine and Myles Hopkins helped the Pelicans keep Capitol out of reach in the second. The Lions (3-4, 0-3) eked out two TDs in the final quarter.
Mekyle Franklin led the offense with 73 yards on four carries, including a 65-yard scamper. Jordan carried four times for 53 yards, while Wilson – a Southeastern Louisiana University commitment – ran four times for 34 yards.
Hopkins carried seven times for 58 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.