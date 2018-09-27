Northeast may not be a Top 10-ranked team like Port Allen has faced with Dunham or Plaquemine, or a smash-mouth offensive machine like Donaldsonville, or longtime rival like Brusly.
But at the end of the day, it's another opponent and another test for the Pelicans, who hope to chalk their first win of the season when they entertain the Vikings in District 7-2A action at 7 p.m. Friday at Guy Otwell Stadium.
Northeast (1-3) comes to PAHS on the heels of a 48-28 loss in the district opener against Episcopal. The Vikings opened the season with a 48-12 loss to Baker. NEHS was victorious in a 42-28 battle against Belaire in Week 2, but lost 49-6 the following week at Livonia, which remains unbeaten after four games.
While the Vikings may not seem to pack the punch of previous Pelican opponents, PAHS coach Don Gibson emphasized that his team cannot afford to overlook Northeast.
"Their record doesn't matter," he said. "Our focus needs to be on Port Allen and we what we need to do to come out ahead against Northeast."
Standouts on offense for the 2018 Vikings include senior quarterback Ryshaun Steel (6-2, 215), junior running back Dajuan Holloway (5-3, 165) and senior wide receivers Johnny Selders (6-2, 190)and Jascent Scott (6-3, 190).
Players to watch on defense include senior end William Walker (6-0, 215), senior tackle Christian Snowden (5-11, 215) and junior end Trevor Stovall (6-2, 185).
PAHS defeated Northeast 42-34 in last year's battle, but a forfeiture due to an ineligible player -- reported to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association voluntarily by the PAHS Athletic Department -- cost the Pelicans the victory. To pour salt in the Pelican wounds, Northeast defeated PAHS 28-12 in first-round Class 2A playoff action Nov. 10, 2017.
Coming into this week's game, the Pelicans remain without the services of quarterback Jacoby Howard, who is out indefinitely with a leg injury.
"Part of the game is being ready to be the next man up," Gibson said. "To lose Jacoby is a tough thing for our young team, but our guys have to realize that making things happen is what they need to do."
The Pelicans lost 40-0 to No. 5-ranked Dunham last week, but the Pelicans forced five turnovers against DHS. The red zone proved to be Port Allen's biggest stumbling block as the Pelicans came up short five times deep in Dunham territory.
"That's something we need to learn to capitalize on," Gibson said. "But I give my guys credit for not giving up."
The attitude of the players and the coaching staff will eventually bring the team success, he said.
"I think we're headed in the right direction," Gibson said. "I like that our players come ready to work each day, and I believe things are going to change for us because we have a lot of young players who are ready to get to the next level.
"We need to address Northeast as if they're as tough as Plaquemine, Donaldsonville, Dunham or Brusly," Gibson said. "We need to put blinders on not worry about who the opponent is. We have to look at every team the same way."
