A five-game winning streak and possibilities of a home berth in post-season action seem like reasons the Port Allen Pelicans football team should celebrate.
It’s too early, head coach Don Gibson said.
The Pelicans head to Memorial Stadium tonight (Thursday Oct. 21) with hopes they can continue the streak when they visit Capitol in District 7-2A action. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The victories have given PAHS a sense of confidence, but Gibson prefers not to make a big deal yet about the victories.
“We want to continue improving and progressing as a football team,” he said. “We can’t afford to be complacent with the five wins we have thus far with this program and I’m sure we will play with that attitude going into this game,” he said.
Port Allen visits Capitol (4-3, 0-2) on the heels of a 44-7 win over Northeast in district action, while Capitol hopes to reignite after a 41-6 loss last week at East Ascension.
Leaders on the Capitol roster include senior quarterback Ce’vion Holliday, senior running back Dequincy Johnson, junior wide receiver Cedric Wright and junior wide receiver Andre Foster.
“Capitol has some good athletes and they’re doing a very good job,’’ Gibson said. “They have some good athletes who can run some good plays, and even though I feel good about where we’re at as a program, we can’t afford to take anyone lightly.”
As with most teams midway through the season, bangs and bruises have become a common issue among the players, but not enough to rattle Port Allen’s momentum.
“A couple of ankle injuries we’re dealing with, but it’s nothing we can’t move past, and it shouldn’t affect us against Capitol,” he said. “The biggest thing with Capital is that we need to continue doing the things we’ve done all season, and playing fast, fundamentally sound football. If we do that, everything will take care of itself.”
