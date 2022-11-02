Port Allen closes the regular season out on the road against Mentorship Academy at Memorial Stadium.
The Pelicans are looking to enter the playoffs on a winning note following last week’s 37-0 loss to Parkview Baptist.
“Definitely had some opportunities there and we just missed them,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “And we’ve got to do a better job of identifying those opportunities and taking advantage of them.”
Mentorship Academy is 2-7 entering Friday’s game.
The Sharks picked up wins against Glen Oaks and Collegiate Baton Rouge.
“I think we just have to continue to define what we are offensively,” Gibson said. “I think we’ve done a good job of identifying what we do well and just continue to build on those things.”
In the loss against Parkview, Port Allen lost the turnover battle. Gibson said protecting the ball is an emphasis for the team heading into the Week 10 matchup.
“We’ll continue to harp on that,” he said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the football.
We’ve got a good group of kids. They’ve got blinders on. No matter the results, they go out and play. I expect us to go out and play hard this week.”
As of Sunday, Port Allen is sitting at No. 23 in Division III non-select power rankings.
That would have the Pelicans on the road in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.