Port Allen head football coach Don Gibson said he’s been impressed with his team’s approach to the first official week of practice.
The team has a scrimmage Friday at home against Tara and the jamboree the following Friday before the team open’s the season against rival Brusly.
“I like the energy,” Gibson said. “The guys came out with good energy.”
Port Allen has had to deal with Louisiana weather, which hasn’t been kind to the program’s practice schedule.
To combat it, the Pelicans had practice at 6 a.m. before school last Friday, which turned out to be a productive day, according to Gibson.
Gibson said doing the little things are crucial at this point in the preseason.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the little things the right way,” he said. “It’s also about taking what you did on the practice field and bringing it to game action.”
Gibson said Friday’s scrimmage marks a significant step toward the beginning of the season as the excitement continues to build not only among the players but the coaches as well.
“This is what it’s about,” he said. “The first scrimmage Friday is the start of football. We’ve created the culture we wanted and we’re excited to see them out there.”
According to Gibson, Tara’s offense is fairly similar to Brusly’s, which could help the Pels as they prepare for the Sugar Cane Classic on Sept. 2.
“We have our sights set on the first game,” Gibson said. “We want to take it one week at a time. It’ll (scrimmage) be a good gauge for us as we get ready for Brusly.”
The scirmmage is set for 6 p.m. in Port Allen.
