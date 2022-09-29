Following a loss to Episcopal last week, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Pelicans when they host University Lab at Guy Otwell Stadium in Week 5.
Port Allen (2-2) has been bitten by the flu bug lately and the injury bug since the start of the season.
The team had multiple players and coaches out last week leading up to the game against Episcopal.
Quarterback Darius Harris left the game midway through with a concussion. Heading into town is a 2-2 U-High team coming off a 62-0 victory over Mentorship Academy in Week 4.
“They’re athletic, they play good, fast football,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said of the Cubs. They’ve got guys all over the field. We know that it’ll be a challenge, but we feel like with our whole full week of practice, we’ll be better prepared to put ourselves in a situation to be successful.”
Gibson said Monday that everyone who was sick was back at practice, a first for the program in a while.
“This is the first time in two weeks that we probably had everybody at practice, so that’s gonna make a difference,” Gibson said. “We understand what’s ahead of us. We start district play this week with arguably the best team in our district. It’s definitely gonna be a challenge, but when talking to the guys they understand what we need to do. They understand what happened Friday night and some of our shortcomings. We’re gonna get those things fixed so we can go out there and put a good product back on the field.”
Gibson said some keys defensively for his team against U-High include limiting big plays and tackling in space.
“On the offensive side of the ball, we’ve got to eliminate the negative plays. We have to stay ahead of the chains,” Gibson said. “That stuff is critical when you play in a team like this. You want to make sure you don’t get behind the chains because when you get behind the chains, it puts you in a tough situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.