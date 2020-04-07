Despite a 28-6 record and a trip to the state semifinals, Nick Penell was the lone Brusly player who earned a spot on the All-District team in loaded District 7-3A.
It was the third straight year Penell earned a spot on the team. He finished his senior season averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds, including 18 points in the semifinal loss to eventual state champion Bossier.
“Going to a district tournament kind of made us change the way we voted for All-District,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said. “Everybody didn’t get to see each other multiple times. I’m disappointed that Ja’Sean (LeDuff) didn’t make the team.
“For Nick, it’s well-deserved,” Loupe added. “He’s a household name in the area. Teams game plan for him. He was a leader on and off the court for us.”
LeDuff was the team’s leading scorer this season at 16 points per game.
Brusly trailed by 11 points with three minutes left in the third quarter in the game against Bossier before Penell sparked a rally that got the Panthers back in the game. Brusly took the game all the way to the final possession before coming up short.
“He (Penell) brought a fearless attitude,” Loupe said. “He thought we would win every game and he would hit every shot. That plays a big part in winning and our players fed off of him.”
Brusly’s trip to Lake Charles had been something the program hadn’t accomplished in nearly 30 years.
Loupe said the leadership from some of the seniors — Penell, Grant Watts, Jalen Forest, Davis Stovall and Shawn Morgan, helped the team reach those heights.
“Everybody who stepped on the floor for us played a big part in our success this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.