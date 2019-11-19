Brusly’s rushing attack gashed Donaldsonville for a total of 344 yards in the Panthers’ 35-22 win over the Tigers in the first round of the playoffs.
Nick Penell gained a chunk of that yardage, rushing for 165 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
Penell’s performance earned him West Side Journal Player of the week honors.
After the game, the senior quarterback credited the big guys on the offensive line for opening up holes in the run game.
“We need to take them somewhere to eat,” he said with a smile. “They played a hell of a game. I think it’s the best game we ever had.”
Brusly was in a similar situation in last year’s playoffs against Eunice, but the Panthers fell short to the eventual champion.
The senior quarterback said that experience prepared the team for what to expect against Donaldsonville.
“We were in this last year,” he said. “We knew we needed to win. This is the second time we were in this situation.
The senior quarterback is in his third year on the football team after opting not to play as a freshman and focusing on basketball.
Three years later, the Panthers are in the second round heading into a matchup against Marksville.
“I was just coming to do it to help the team out,” Penell said of joining the football team as a sophomore. “I never thought we would be in this spot.”
The spot puts them on the cusp of making history at the school, according to the quarterback.
“We’ve never been to the third round before in Brusly history,” Penell explained. “We expect to see a whole bunch of fans rooting us on. We expect to play the same game.”
